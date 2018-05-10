Easy, healthy palate-pleasers for mom

With Mother’s Day just around the corner, there are so many ways family members can pamper her even for just one day. A surefire idea is to keep her out of the kitchen where she’s always busy and cook for her for a change.

Today, The Manila Times shares two uncomplicated recipes, courtesy of San Marino Tuna, that will not just please mom’s taste buds but earn her approval too for their health benefits.

Tawilis Pesto

Ingredients:

1 can Premium Tawilis 180g

2 tbsps Oil from above

1 tbsp Garlic, minced

4 tbsps Black olives, sliced

½ cup Pesto sauce

5 cups Linguine pasta, cooked

Parmesan Cheese

Salt and Pepper to taste

Procedure:

1. Sauté garlic.

2. Add in pesto sauce and Premium Tawilis. Season with salt and pepper.

3. Toss in pasta and black olives. Mix well.

4. Top with parmesan cheese. Serve.

Tuna Paella Burrito

Ingredients:

2 cans Tuna Paella 180g

4 pcs Wheat Tortillas

½ cup Fresh Cilantro, chopped

1pc Onion, chopped

1 pc Tomato, chopped

1 cup Lettuce

Salt to taste

Procedure:

1. In a bowl, combine Tuna Paella, onions, tomatoes, and cilantro. Season with salt and mix well.

2. Pan-grill tortillas until soft.

3. Place lettuce on top of a wheat tortilla.

4. Top with 1/2 cup tuna mixture. Roll the tortilla.

5. Repeat the procedure on the remaining ingredients.

6. Serve.