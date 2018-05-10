Thursday, May 10, 2018
The Manila Times Online
    Easy, healthy palate-pleasers for mom

    With Mother’s Day just around the corner, there are so many ways family members can pamper her even for just one day. A surefire idea is to keep her out of the kitchen where she’s always busy and cook for her for a change.

    Today, The Manila Times shares two uncomplicated recipes, courtesy of San Marino Tuna, that will not just please mom’s taste buds but earn her approval too for their health benefits.

    Tawilis Pesto

    Ingredients:
    1 can Premium Tawilis 180g
    2 tbsps Oil from above
    1 tbsp Garlic, minced
    4 tbsps Black olives, sliced
    ½ cup Pesto sauce
    5 cups Linguine pasta, cooked
    Parmesan Cheese
    Salt and Pepper to taste

    Procedure:
    1. Sauté garlic.


    2. Add in pesto sauce and Premium Tawilis. Season with salt and pepper.

    3. Toss in pasta and black olives. Mix well.

    4. Top with parmesan cheese. Serve.

    Tuna Paella Burrito

    Ingredients:
    2 cans Tuna Paella 180g
    4 pcs Wheat Tortillas
    ½ cup Fresh Cilantro, chopped
    1pc Onion, chopped
    1 pc Tomato, chopped
    1 cup Lettuce
    Salt to taste

    Procedure:
    1. In a bowl, combine Tuna Paella, onions, tomatoes, and cilantro. Season with salt and mix well.

    2. Pan-grill tortillas until soft.

    3. Place lettuce on top of a wheat tortilla.

    4. Top with 1/2 cup tuna mixture. Roll the tortilla.

    5. Repeat the procedure on the remaining ingredients.

    6. Serve.

