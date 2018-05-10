Easy, healthy palate-pleasers for mom

With Mother’s Day just around the corner, there are so many ways family members can pamper her even for just one day. A surefire idea is to keep her out of the kitchen where she’s always busy and cook for her for a change.
Today, The Manila Times shares two uncomplicated recipes, courtesy of San Marino Tuna, that will not just please mom’s taste buds but earn her approval too for their health benefits.
Ingredients:
1 can Premium Tawilis 180g
2 tbsps Oil from above
1 tbsp Garlic, minced
4 tbsps Black olives, sliced
½ cup Pesto sauce
5 cups Linguine pasta, cooked
Parmesan Cheese
Salt and Pepper to taste
Procedure:
1. Sauté garlic.
2. Add in pesto sauce and Premium Tawilis. Season with salt and pepper.
3. Toss in pasta and black olives. Mix well.
4. Top with parmesan cheese. Serve.
Ingredients:
2 cans Tuna Paella 180g
4 pcs Wheat Tortillas
½ cup Fresh Cilantro, chopped
1pc Onion, chopped
1 pc Tomato, chopped
1 cup Lettuce
Salt to taste
Procedure:
1. In a bowl, combine Tuna Paella, onions, tomatoes, and cilantro. Season with salt and mix well.
2. Pan-grill tortillas until soft.
3. Place lettuce on top of a wheat tortilla.
4. Top with 1/2 cup tuna mixture. Roll the tortilla.
5. Repeat the procedure on the remaining ingredients.
6. Serve.
Please follow our commenting guidelines.