EASY SUMMER-ING

BOSS Spring/Summer 2018

BOSS Menswear heads to the seaside for Spring/Summer 2018 in a collection entitled “Summer of Ease.” Effortless, airy sartorialism is met with refined utilitarian detail in this highly crafted series. The brand’s codes of tailoring and fine quality are shown in the most relaxed way. Signature suiting is cut from lightweight fabrics and comes unlined this season for new airiness. Cast in the freshest off-white and gray shades, these pieces provide effortless elegance in the highest temperatures.

