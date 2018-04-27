Easy summer looks

Attention all the fashionistas out there!

THELOOKBOOK might just have found the perfect spot for you to hang out in and get your retail therapy fix. Since summer is here, its time to give your closet a pop of color and spark.

There is always ‘that’ piece of clothing that is undeniably cute, it’s luring you to get it and that is what I felt about this local brand’s recent collection. ForMe recently held an exclusive shopping party to reveal its current Summer 2018 Collection along with their newly revamped flagship store at the 3rd level of SM Mall of Asia.

Visiting ForMe’s flagship store is like stepping foot into a girl’s walk-in closet. The entire space felt dreamy and feminine because of the pastel shades and patterns. Due to its redefined and modern aesthetics, it didn’t feel like a shop but more of a girl’s ultimate happy place. The boutique and clothes are so captivating, it would practically be impossible walk out empty handed.

Everyone was welcomed with a warm smile, goodies and appetizing treats which made the whole event delightful and worthwhile. After being given a few hours to wander around and check out the items, visitors wanted to being home practically everything that was for sale, since the collection fits every woman’s taste. At the end, people had two to three pieces of clothes with them—it was impossible to walk out empty-handed.

ForMe has been the go-to brand for anything pretty and girly, from clothes, fragrances, and accessories to even bikinis, anything that can cater to every female shopper.

Dressing up for different occasions can sometimes be troublesome­ but ForMe keeps true to its promise, they made fashion fun and easy by providing pieces that will be your closet staples when you travel or just go for a casual day out. Overall, their garments are suitable for any season, fashion has no rules and ForMe allows you to experiment and have fun with their pieces.

The new line of apparel is lightweight and breezy, which makes it perfect for the summer—when you want to look gorgeous and jazzed up without having to worry about the heat. The collection comprises of flirty pastel colors with cute patterns and alluring dark colors.

A few trendy pieces are on display such as gingham pattern dresses and tops with flaring sleeves for a little touch of design and silky kimonos that you can use to dress down or to elevate your style.

Complete the whole look with trendy weave bags and espadrilles to give your outfit a bohemian touch. You can also opt for something more elegant, such as culottes and a sleeveless top for a more classic and simple glam look.

Every corner of the store is Instagrammable, even the fitting rooms – so don’t forget to snap a mirror selfie with your handpicked apparel. The store also gives you tips on how to style the key pieces to give you the inspiration for your next outfit.

The store is really made just for you. You can find anything to suit your style of clothing and never run out of options. The look of their exquisite brand new stores will be coming near you. But for now, embrace summer and the sun with ForMe’s Summer 2018 Collection at SM Mall of Asia.