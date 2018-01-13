EasyCall offers connectivity to far-flung areas in the country

EasyCall Communications Philippines, Inc. on Friday unveiled plans to address connectivity issues in far-flung provinces through its data communications and satellite technology.

In a filing, the company said it planned to bridge the digital divide in the country by bringing Very Small Aperture Terminal (VSAT) technology, a two-way satellite communications system that can transmit and receive data via remote terminals or hubs, to unserved and underserved areas.

“The need for connectivity is more important than ever, and we feel the responsibility to open up that possibility to millions of Filipinos who have limited connectivity access,” EasyCall president Zaki Delgado said.

EasyCall said it has invested in expertise and infrastructure to promote “inclusive growth through access to reliable connectivity and internet access” across the country.

Over the years,it has launched its EasyNet VSAT managed service to underserved and unserved provincial communities in Samar, Quezon, Iloilo, Bulacan, Nueva Ecija, Isabela, Leyte and Antique, and is currently setting up VSAT installations in Zambales, Negros Occidental, Cavite, Bicol, Isabela, Iloilo and Cebu.

“There is a critical demand for connectivity in far-flung cities and municipalities, especially in the aftermath of disasters and emergencies, for businesses with remote offices, and for efficient access to services. Despite the complexities we are facing with the terrain and climate [of the Philippines], VSAT can effectively deliver secure and reliable connectivity to these places, and enable progress and development,” Delgado added.

Previously a player in the paging industry, EasyCall now focuses on providing data connectivity, technology services and business process outsourcing. It was acquired by Transnational Diversified Group in 2001, and offers connectivity solutions such as broadband internet access and IP-managed broadband services over VSAT.