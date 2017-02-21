Eat green for a healthier body

Eating the right food is key to a healthier body. It’s about feeling great, having more energy, and improving one’s health—not about dietary restrictions, staying thin, or getting deprived of one’s favorite food.

Best to start the day the healthy way is taking food rich in fiber like oatmeal, which helps reduce blood pressure if taken daily. To add flavor, top it with slices of fresh fruits such as bananas, apples and strawberries. For more savory taste, an option is to top it with poached egg and add a pinch of salt or pepper instead of sugar.

Focus on eating the recommended daily minimum of five servings of fruit and vegetables. To increase intake, eat fruit for dessert, swap usual side dish for a salad, and snack on vegetables such as carrots or cherry tomatoes instead of processed snacks.

Some ways to incorporate veggies in lunch or dinner without necessarily preparing a separate veggie dish is to add beans and vegetables to bulk up meat-based dishes. Put chopped tomatoes with minced beef on pasta, or add potatoes, onions and beans to chunky seafood chowder.

Oil used for cooking also matters. Avocado oil adds an added taste dimension to salad dressings and can be used for grilling, stir-frying, and sautéing for stronger flavors. Coconut oil, on the other hand, can be used in high-heat cooking or as an alternative for butter when baking.