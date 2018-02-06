Ebondo stars in CEU’s lopsided win vs Che’Lu Bar

Rod Ebondo delivered a monstrous performance as Centro Escolar University (CEU) battered Che’Lu Bar & Grill-San Sebastian College, 105-88, to stay on top of the standings in the Philippine Basketball Association Developmental League (PBA D-League) Aspirants’ Cup 2018 on Tuesday at the Pasig City Sports Center.

Ebondo flirted with a rare-triple double, racking up 28 points, 23 rebounds and eight blocks to keep the Scorpions leading with a pristine 2-0 win-loss record.

The 22-year old Congolese big man also led a balanced attack as three other cagers scored in double digits while the rest chipped in at least two points.

“Ebondo played his A-game and he got support from our locals. We hope that this kind of performance will continue,” said Centro Escolar U head coach Yong Garcia.

Orlan Wamar fired 18 points anchored on five triples while Rich Guinitaran and Judel Fuentes added 14 markers each for the Scorpions, who remained as the only unbeaten squad in the 13-team field.

Garcia admitted that having familiarity of their opponents worked to their advantage.

The young mentor, however, said it was their relentless defense that towed them to the lopsided win.

“Yes, we know their (Che’Lu) individual tendencies but our focus is our team defense, our game plan. We executed it well that’s why we got this result,” said Garcia.

Following a close contest in the opening quarter, the Scorpions erected a 49-35 lead as Fuentes and Guinitaran knocked down two triples apiece to ignite a 13-4 run at the tail end of the first half.

The Revellers dropped nine unanswered points capped by Jeepy Faundo’s back-to-back baskets to trim the deficit down to 53-57.

It would be the closest Che’Lu could get from there on as Ebondo spearheaded a 20-8 surge to restore a 77-61 spread for CEU late in the third frame en route to the dominant victory.

RK Ilagan paced the Revellers with 19 points while Allyn Bulanadi, Faundo and Michael Calisaan contributed 13, 12 and 11 points, respectively.

The Stevenson Tiu-mentored team fell to a share of No. 4 with Marinerong Pilipino as both squads now hold an even 2-2 card.

The scores:

CEU (105)— Ebondo 28, Wamar 18, Fuentes 14, Guinitaran 14, Aquino 8, Arim 6, Manlangit 6, Cruz 5, Caballero 2, Intic 2, Saber 2.

CHE’LU BAR & GRILL-SAN SEBASTIAN (88)— Ilagan 19, Bulanadi 13, Faundo 12, Calisaan 11, De Leon 8, Batino 5, Capobres 5, Valdez 5, Jeruta 4,Baetiong 2, Costelo 2, David 2, Santos 0.

Quarterscores: 25-20; 51-42; 79-67; 105-88