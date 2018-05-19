ECCP: Foreign firms eye investing in PH

SEVERAL foreign companies are looking to invest in the Philippines, particularly in cosmetics, power, green energy, and waste management, the European Chamber of Commerce of the Philippines (ECCP) said.

On the sidelines of the chamber’s 40th anniversary celebration in Parañaque City on Thursday, ECCP President Guenter Taus told reporters that an Australian delegation, which included representatives of different firms, was in the country to explore business opportunities.

He declined to name those firms, but said talks with them were ongoing.

“[W]e’ve been trying to partner them with local [partners], with different people [who]can actually set up their businesses here,” the ECCP chief said.

A Danish delegation will also arrive later this year to do the same, he added.

The European Union (EU) and ECCP are doing its best to promote the Philippines, not only as an investment destination, but also as a tourist destination, EU Ambassador Franz Jessen said.

“As I see it, it’s a two-way street. And we are doig our best to make sure that European interest is nurtured here in the Philippines,” he added.

“There [are]also obligations on the part of the [Philippine government] to make sure that economic opportunities here are well-known,” the envoy said.

According to him, more business missions to Europe are needed to promote opportunities.

“In that respect, I was very encouraged to see the Trade secretary will be going to European countries real soon,” Jessen said, referring to Ramon Lopez. “I think we need more of that outreach from the government to European investors.”

Meanwhile, ECCP is having a hard time promoting the Philippines as a tourist destination because of Boracay island’s closure.

It was a “tough sell” and the famed tourist destination’s closure “was very untimely,” Taus said.

As a result of the closure, almost half of what the country would normally expect in terms of European tourists would be lost, he added.

“I’m sure it would bounce back to normal if we shift gears and look at other opportunities, as well, because as [the]snooze dies, you try to fit in a little bit more positive things and you go from there,” the ECCP president said.

A total of 553,000 European tourists visited the country last year, EU data showed.

The chamber is currently promoting “different types of tourism,” such as packages that will allow tourists to live with fishermen, bike, hike, and enjoy other outdoor activities, Taus said.

“We started in Cebu [province]. We tried to put packages together that can actually be sold in Europe, like two days of living with fishermen and different things,” he added.

“I think European tourists are actually very picky on what the want to do. Mainstream tourism is all gone, so let’s do something different. I think we are in a very good position to offer that,” Taus said.