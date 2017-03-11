ECCP hopes for positive spotlight on PH

THE European Chamber of Commerce of the Philippines (ECCP) is hoping the country will be back in the spotlight as it hosts the Asean-EU Summit 2017.

“Through the summit, we hope to put a positive spotlight back on the Philippines as a country that continues to hold a wealth of opportunities for European investors,” ECCP Executive Director Florian Fottein said during the Asean-EU Business Summit on Friday.

For his part, ECCP President Guenter Taus said “the summit could not have come at a better time, as Philippine-European businesses continue to adjust to the changes brought about by the change of administration.”

This year’s Asean summit comes at a time when the host country is in the midst of economic and civil reforms following t he election of a new President and the formation of a new administration.

EU Ambassador Franz Jessen said that “while our economic blocs have seen strong integration, to the benefit of consumers and industry alike, integration between our two blocs has strengthened too.”

In 2016, Asean-EU two-way trade stood at €200 billion. EU imports from Asean doubled since 2009.

“The business summit is an occasion to further boost trade and integrate supply chains. Negotiating ambitious free trade agreements is key to supporting this process further,” Jessen said.