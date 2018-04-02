ECCP Women in Business holds ‘Wine and Wellness Night’

The European Chamber of Commerce of the Philippines (ECCP) and its Women in Business Committee (WBC) held its WBC Networking Night at the Regus Centre, Unit 9B, Net Park Building, Bonifacio Global City on March 15.

According to the ECCP Women in Business Committee Chairman Sheila Lobien, JLL regional director-head of Project Leasing, the WBC Working Night is one way of networking among its members.

The event is in line with the group’s aim to enable professional women and influential female business leaders from the ECCP membership and the wider business community to become active in a special dynamic platform where they can discuss issues affecting their professional growth, build their business network and opportunities and initiate activities designed specifically for the development of women in business.

The speakers of the night includes Toni Miranda, founder of Radiance Image Consultancy; Dr. Regina Talavera, head of the Section of Palliative Care, Pain and Medical Acupuncture in Medical Center Manila; and Arlene Oliveros, founder of World of Wines (WOW) Canada and Fraichè Vinotherapy and Enocosmetics.

Trained by the world’s top Image Masters Christina Ong and Lynne Marks, Miranda is one of the few image consultants in the Philippines who have certifications from the prestigious London Image Institute and Academy of Image Mastery. She decided to establish Radiance Image Consultancy to impart her wisdom and experiences as an image and beauty consultant and to develop people to become extraordinary inside and out.

Meanwhile, Talavera is one of the most active medical acupuncturists in the Philippines and works closely with St. Luke’s, Tokyo Health Link, Healthway Medical and a host of others. She is a regular lecturer at Ateneo and has taught in many other medical institutions.

On the other hand, Oliveros is the first internationally renowned Filipino-Canadian wine expert and one of the first Certified Vinitaly Italian Wine ambassadors in the world. Joining some of the brightest minds in the global wine industry in 2017, she became one of the only 60 wine experts invited to the esteemed Progetto Vino Collision as a taster/panelist. Hailed as Canada’s first Filipino-Canadian wine sommelier, she is the wine curator and the sommelier for the Hollywood celebrities of the Toronto International Film Festival. She is the author of “Wines and Philippine Cuisine,” the first food and wine pairing book on Philippine cuisine (to be published in 2018). She discussed about the benefits of wine in health and wellness. Pioneering Vinotherapy and Enocosmetics in Canada and the Philippines, she explored about the Resveratrol’s beneficial compound found in red wines known for its antioxidant, anticoagulant and anti-aging activity. Her session ended with tasting sample wines known for their superior level of Resveratrol.