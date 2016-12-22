EChina city reports new human H7N9 case

XIAMEN: A new human H7N9 avian flu case was reported in Xiamen City, east China’s Fujian Province, local authorities said Wednesday.

The patient, a 44-year-old man from Siming District of Xiamen, was confirmed to have the virus on Sunday. He is being treated in hospital and is stable condition, the city’s diseases prevention and control center said.

The district government has ordered a halt to poultry sales in the district as of Thursday to reduce the risk of infection.

H7N9 is a bird flu strain first reported to have infected humans in March 2013 in China. It is most likely to strike in winter and spring. PNA/Xinhua

PNA/CC