Echiverri, 2 others face graft charges

The Office of the Ombudsman has filed a graft case at the Sandiganbayan against former Caloocan City Mayor Enrico Echiverri and two other individuals over the alleged award of a deal not authorized by the city council.

Charged along with Echiverri were former City Accountant Edna Centeno and former City Budget Officer Jesusa Garcia.

The Ombudsman alleged that the respondents conspired to award the P1.4 million contract to improve Intan Street to MRRM Trading and Construction.

The Ombudsman recommended P30,000 bail for each of the respondents.

Meanwhile, it also charged Centeno and Garcia with falsification of public documents.

The Ombudsman alleged that “conspiring with one another,” the two made “false statements in a narration of facts, the truth of which they are legally bound to disclose, by certifying in” the allotment and obligation slip “as to the obligation of allotment, and as to the existence of appropriation” for the project in the amount of about P4.36 million.

There was “neither a specific appropriation for the said project nor a prior authorization from the” city council, the Ombudsman said.

The Ombudsman recommended P12,000 bail each for Centeno and Garcia’s provisional liberty in the falsification case.