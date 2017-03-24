Echiverri arrested at sandiganbayan, posts bail

Former Caloocan City Mayor Enrico Echiverri was arrested at the Sandiganbayan on Thursday on graft charges but he immediately posted bail.

Echiveri was at the anti-graft court to attend a hearing on his motion to dismiss the criminal complaint when the court’s third division ordered his arrest.

The former mayor posted for his and two others posted bail on Thursday over a graft case filed against them in connection with a contract for street drainage system improvement that was allegedly awarded without prior authorization from the city council in 2011.

Echiverri posted P15,000 bail each for his provisional liberty over the graft case.

The Office of the Ombudsman recommended P30,000 bail each but the Sandiganbayan’s Third Division granted his plea that it be reduced.

Meanwhile, former City Accountant Edna Centeno and former City Budget Officer Jesusa Garcia, who are also facing a related case for falsification of public document, posted a total of P21,000 bail each.

The three former officials were accused of approving a contract for a street drainage system improvement without the authorization of the city council in 2011.

The Ombudsman said that the respondents “cause[d]undue injury to the government and g[a]ve unwarranted benefits and advantage to Golden 3T Construction (Golden) in the amount of at least P1.96 million.

The contract awarded to Golden was “for the Improvement of Saplungan Street Drainage System (Supa St.-Amugis St.), Barangay 179, Amparo Subdivision, Caloocan City.”