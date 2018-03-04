Echiverri charged with graft

Former Caloocan City mayor Enrico Echiverri and two former officials were charged with graft at the Sandiganbayan in connection with the award of a contract in 2011 for the improvement of a road and drainage.

Charged along with Echiverri were former city accountant Edna Centeno and former city budget officer Jesusa Garcia.

The Office of the Ombudsman claimed that the three former officials conspired to “willfully, unlawfully and criminally cause undue injury to the government” by awarding a road and drainage improvement deal worth P4.1 million to Lex-Mar General Merchandise.

The Ombudsman said there was no specific or itemized appropriation ordinance passed by the Sangguniang Panlungsod of Caloocan for the project. Echiverri was also not given authorization to enter into a contract with Lex-Mar, it added.

A bail of P30,000 was recommended for each of the accused.

In a separate complaint, the Ombudsman accused Centeno and Garcia of falsification of a public document. It recommended bail of P24,000 for each of the accused.