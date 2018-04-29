Ecija barangay, SK bets sign peace pact

CABANATUAN CITY, NUEVA ECIJA: The province’s 28,495 candidates for the Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan (SK) elections have started undergoing drug test as part of their commitment in the recently held peace covenant for the May 14 polls.

Ferdinand Abesamis, Penaranda town mayor and president of the League of Municipalities of the Philippines (LMP) in Nueva Ecija, however, clarified that because of the constitutional issue it could either be voluntary or mandatory for all candidates if only to prove their sincerity to serve their communities.

“It is to end speculations that they were into drugs and the illicit drug trade,” he said.

The move was agreed upon by local executives in 27 towns and five cities in Nueva Ecija during the local LMP meeting held in General Tiño town last Friday.

The signing of peace covenant was initiated by the chiefs of police with the Commission on Elections (Comelec), Department of Interior and Local Government, Philippine Army, Kilusang Pagbabago, members of the media and the religious sector.

In Aliaga town, some 446 aspirants for both barangay and SK positions were found negative of illegal drugs use.

In Talavera, Mayor Nerivi Santos Martinez set the schedule for the town’s 1,716 candidates to undergo drug test this Monday.

The province has 849 barangay with registered candidates for barangay chairman – 2,097; barangay kagawad (councilman) – 15,160; SK – 1,842 and SK kagawad – 9,396.

No SK chairman,

kagawad candidates

Meanwhile, Comelec in Batangas has expressed alarm over the absence of candidates for SK kagawad in 16 barangay and SK chairman in five villages.

The villages with no candidates for SK kagawad include Barangay Poblacion 4 in Calatagan town; Barangay Bihis and Poblacion 2 in Taal; Barangay San Pablo in Bauan; Barangay Apar, Calo, Lagadlarin and Pinaghawanan in Lobo town; Barangay San Juan in Mabini town; Barangay Mabalanoy in San Juan town, Barangay San Juan in Tingloy town and Barangay 16 Poblacion, 7 Poblacion, San Miguel, Mahacot and Silangan in Batangas City.

?The five barangay without candidates for ?SK chairman are Barangay San Pablo in Bauan, Barangay San Juan in Mabini, Barangay Pook Kapitan in San Pascual, Barangay San Juan in Tingloy and Barangay 16 in Batangas City.

Batangas Election Supervisor Gloria Petallo said they find the situation very unusual.

?Yes, this is the first time. I think there were some who still believed that elections will not push through,? she said.

Petallo pointed out that it is not within the Comelec’s mandate to decide what will happen to the local leadership of barangay without candidates.

“I also asked DILG but it is still not clear how they will deal with this situation under the new SK law. But for sure, the term of the incumbents will not be extended,” she added.

Comelec–Batangas also noticed a significant increase in the number of barangay where only one candidate registered for certain positions.

Out of 1,078 barangay in the province, 241 have only one candidate for chairman representing 22.36 percent of the total number of villages. An even higher 36.73 percent, representing 396 barangay, only have one candidate for SK chairman.

Petallo said that because there is no minimum requirement for the number of votes, the lone candidate will be declared winner even with just one vote in the absence of other registered candidates.