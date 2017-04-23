Ecija bus victims’ kin get P8.77-M aid

BAYOMBONG, Nueva Vizcaya: A total amount of P8.77 million were given to the families and relatives of the fatalities and injured passengers of the LeoMarick bus that fell into deep ravine in Nueva Ecija.

Martin Delgra 3rd, Chairman of the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB), said the Passengers Accident Management and Insurance Agency (PAMIA) has given the full amount of P200,000 as insurance proceeds for each person who died and P20,000 for each injured.

On top of this, he said President Rodrigo Duterte gave P20,000 additional cash assistance for each who died and P10,000 for every injured passenger.

On Friday, Leoncio Daniel of Nueva Ecija Provincial Social Welfare Development Office in Disaster Risk Reduction Management Council chief Mike Calma were sent by Gov. Czarina Umali to also give P20,000 each for the six injured recuperating in Nueva Vizcaya hospitals who are residents of Nueva Ecija.

Daniel added cash assistance were also given to three others recovering in a Nueva Ecija hospital as well as to seven residents of the province who died.

The overloaded bus was carrying about 79 people when it did a tragic fall in Barangay Capintalan in Carranglan, Nueva Ecija on April 17.

Delgra said the 43 injured persons are undergoing treatment and recovery at Nueva Vizcaya Provincial Hospital (NVPH) in Bambang town, Veterans Regional Hospital (VRH) in Bayombong, PLT Medical Center in Solano and a hospital in Cabanatuan City.

VRH medical professionals chief physician Napoleon Obaña said four of the injured are still at the intensive care unit while 10 are scheduled for surgical operations needing metal implants and one is now an outpatient.

Four others in NVPH are in need of metal implants.

The Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office (PCSO) said it will provide all the needed metal (titanium) implants needed in the operation.

Meanwhile, families of the victims of the horrible incident were moved with mixed feelings during the Mass officiated by former Bayombong Diocese Bishop Ramon Villena in front of VRH on Saturday.

They were apprehensive, however, that the insurance proceeds and assistance might not be enough to cover other surgery costs.

Meanwhile, Agoo town, La Union province-based Leonardo Patulot, operator of LeoMaric Trans Bus who visited the victims at the hospitals after the Mass, said he could not say how much financial aid the firm could provide as it is just a small company.