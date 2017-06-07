Ecija police officer slain in rescue ops

SAN ANTONIO, NUEVA ECIJA: A Nueva Ecija police officer died while trying to save a woman who was abducted and held hostage by her former lover. Police Officer 3 Marlon Francisco, 34, chief intelligence officer of Santa Rosa town police, was with the responding team that acted on a reported suspicious commotion at a house in Barangay Buliran. Investigators said relatives of Daisilyn Popes, 29, reported that she was abducted by Allen Mendez after shooting Ricky Agustin, her live-in partner, following a heated argument. Agustin survived from a minor gunshot wound in his leg. The team tried to convince Mendez to surrender and release Popes but, instead the suspect fired at them hitting Francisco in the chest. Mendez was also killed in the ensuing firefight. Santa Rosa chief of police Chief Insp. Jeffrey Alivia said Francisco left behind his wife, an elementary school teacher, and two young children.