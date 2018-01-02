ECO group launches ‘zero waste’ photo contest

THE ENVIRONMENTAL group Global Alliance for Incinerator Alternatives (GAIA) is inviting residents in the Asia Pacific region to share their Zero Waste lifestyle in a “#WaysToZeroWaste” social media photo contest. “Simply take pictures of the ways you do Zero Waste and post them on your social media accounts for a chance to win a free trip to Bandung, Indonesia, and be part of our International Zero Waste Cities Conference on March 5-9, 2018,” Sherma Benosa, GAIA Asia Pacific communications officer, said. The contest runs January 1-31 for both GAIA members (employees of member organizations) and non-members or the general public. Weekly winners will receive the Zero Waste Kit, which includes a metal straw, cutleries and reusable water bottle. To qualify, entries should be posted within the contest weeks on January 1-10, January 11-17, January 18-24 and January 25-31. The winners from both categories will be competing for the major prize. Benosa said entrants may submit as many entries as they want, in any and all of the three social media platforms such as Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. For the photo contest mechanics, visit http://www.no-burn.org/ways-to-zero-waste-photo-contest/. GAIA is a worldwide alliance of more than 800 grassroots groups, non-government organizations and individuals in over 90 countries whose ultimate vision is a just, toxic-free world without incineration.