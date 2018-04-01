Ecofeminism asserts role in creating greener environment

With air, water and noise pollution on the rise, biodiversity is greatly affected and people all over the world suffer the consequences of climate change brought about by constant industrial development.

Studies show that women are more vulnerable to the detrimental effects caused by pollution and toxic substances compared to men.

Women have a different relationship with the environment given their needs and responsibilities as household stewards, economic providers, and their role in reproduction. The reproductive system of a pregnant woman is especially susceptible to health problems and hazards as every step in the process can be altered by toxins and contaminants in the environment.

Those living in rural or marginal suburban areas in developing countries, who have no access to natural resources, a proper diet and adequate health care, are also more susceptible to the impacts of climate change.

Until recently, women had very few opportunities to change unsatisfactory domestic or work conditions caused by environmental degradation, and to improve their families’ and their own health.

But with the advent of ecofeminism, the continuing rise of female solidarity, and the growing recognition of the critical roles women play in our communities, the world is slowly realizing that even seemingly minor decisions such choosing what to eat and how we clean our homes—decisions usually made by women—can also have significant impacts on global warming, greenhouse gas emissions, and overall environmental healthy and sustainability.

Women are now becoming more empowered to take part in making key environmental decisions at all levels, and to contribute their perspectives in creating policies and programs that affect a woman’s relationship with the environment.

It within this scope that electronics manufacturer LG is making a stand with women across the globe to offer forward-thinking solutions that will benefit both women as a group and society as a whole.

The electronics company has an established track record of creating innovative and forward-thinking home appliances that are eco-friendly and intuitive enough to change the lives of its consumers for the better. Its line-up of Energy Star-winning products, which includes washing machines, refrigerators, airconditioners and TVs, slashes electricity expenses for its users while decreasing their environmental impact. Through these innovative solutions, LG honors the roles of women in society. valuing their domestic practices, within the home and within the larger environment.