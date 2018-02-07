Economic body to press Ledac on rice tariffication

THE National Economic and Development Authority (NEDA) said it would ask the Legislative-Executive Development Advisory Council (Ledac) to push for the quick passage of the proposed shift to rice tariffication to mitigate inflationary pressure.

The proposal to amend the Agricultural Tariffication Act, which seeks to lower the prices of rice, was passed recently in the House of Representatives but is pending in Senate.

“Though it is already part of the Ledac’s priority bills, we will reiterate its passage,” Socioeconomic Planning Secretary Ernesto Pernia told reporters on the sidelines of the 45th anniversary celebration of NEDA.

“One way to temper inflation is to mitigate inflationary pressures, like shifting to tariffication. We expect tariffication to lower prices of rice,” he said.

The country’s headline inflation accelerated to 4 percent in January, the highest in more than three years, due to the impact of the first round of tax reform and higher fuel and food prices.

Through an amended to Agricultural Tariffication Act, quantitative restrictions (QR) on rice imports will be replaced with tariffs. This is expected to stabilize the country’s rice supply and lower the price of rice.

NEDA has said that at least 39 rice-producing areas will continue to be competitive even if tariffs were imposed on rice imports and quantitative restrictions were lifted.

The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) said rice tariffication would help mitigate the impact of tax reform on consumer prices, with the measure seen to lower inflation by about 1 percentage point.

According to the Department of Finance, lifting the QR on rice imports could slash retail prices of the staple by as much P7 per kilo. MAYVELIN U. CARABALLO