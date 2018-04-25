Economic managers tweak PH forex, fiscal assumptions

Economic managers see no need to revise growth and inflation expectations but other macroeconomic assumptions, particularly the peso-dollar rate and fiscal projections, have been adjusted to take latest developments into account.

The interagency Development Budget Coordination Committee (DBCC), in a meeting on Tuesday, decided to keep the official gross domestic product (GDP) target at 7.0-8.0 percent for this year up to 2022.

“[There will be] no change on our target range of 7 to 8 percent for GDP growth as ‘Build Build Build’ is expected to boost economic expansion from 2018 to 2022,” Budget Secretary Benjamin Diokno told reporters following the DBCC meeting.

The target inflation range was also kept at 2.0-4.0 percent for 2018 to 2022 and Diokno said that “social programs and measures are expected to mitigate second-round effects” from minimum wage adjustments and fare hikes.

The DBCC acknowledged the impact of the US Federal Reserve’s continued policy tightening and subsequently revised the peso-dollar exchange rate assumptions to P50-53:$1 for the period from P49-52 previously.

“On the exchange rate, our view is that given the last fiscal stimulus in the US … there’s really no other direction but for the US interest rates to rise. Therefore, there would be some clear movement of money to the US,” Monetary Board member Felipe Medalla said.

Medalla said the DBCC also took into consideration the fact that capital expenditures in the country were very import intensive.

Fiscal assumptions, meanwhile, were revised upward given an expected boost from Package 1A and 1B of the Comprehensive Tax Reform Program (CTRP).

Package 1A, also known as the Tax Reform for Acceleration and Inclusion (Train) law, was implemented at the start of this year. It raised excise taxes on products such as fuel and cars in exchange for lower personal income tax rates and officials have said that revenues would be used to fund the Duterte government’s centerpiece “Build Build Build” infrastructure program.

Package 1B, which will focus on tax amnesties, is expected to be passed later this year. Officials had originally said the measure would hurdle Congress in the first quarter.

The DBCC raised programmed revenues for 2018 to P2.846 trillion, up from the previous P2.789 trillion, with Package 1A and 1B expected to contribute P124.9 billion. This revenue boost is expected to rise to P215.8 billion in 2022.

Revenues are now expected to account for as much as 17.5 percent of GDP or P4.485 trillion in 2022 from 16.3 percent previously.

“The projected increase in the government’s revenue take arising from the implementation of the Tax Reform for Acceleration and Inclusion (Train) law and the succeeding packages of the Comprehensive Tax Reform Program strengthens the good fiscal position of the Duterte administration,” Finance Secretary Carlos Dominguez 3rd said in a statement.

This will allow the government to “pursue an aggressive investment policy anchored on much higher spending on infrastructure and human capital development over the medium term,” he added.

The disbursement program was also increased in light of favorable revenue projections.

Disbursements are now targeted to reach P3.370 trillion this year, up from the previous level of P3.313 trillion. As a share of GDP, these are expected to account for 20.5 percent instead of 19.3 percent.

In nominal terms, disbursements are projected to reach as high as P5.259 trillion by 2022.

The programmed budget deficit will be maintained at 3 percent of GDP — P523.7 billion for 2018 and increasing to P774.3 billion in 2022.

The financing program for this year, meanwhile, was revised to a 65-35 mix, still in favor of domestic borrowings, from the previous 74-26. The DBCC explained that the need for local financing had lessened following a pre-funding exercise last year that involved the sale of treasury bonds.

The borrowing mix for next year up to 2022 was set at 75-25 with the government looking to diversify its investor base and tap new markets in the most cost efficient manner, it added.

The country’s debt-to-GDP ratio is expected to continue a decline, hitting 38.9 percent in 2022 for the 42.1 percent recorded at the end of 2017.