Economic policies finally making a dent on poverty

NOW for a piece of good news: the latest quarterly survey of the Social Weather Stations (SWS) showed that nearly 60 percent of Filipino families are already considered “non-poor,” a significant improvement from just 48 percent in December 2014.

Conversely, the proportion of families considering themselves poor has fallen to 42 percent, or 10 percentage points from 52 percent four years ago.

The reference period is December 2014, because it was during that time when the SWS began asking the respondents of its self-rated poverty survey whether or not they have always been poor or not poor.

The first-quarter survey found that 28 percent of Filipino families were “always non-poor.” On the other hand, 30 percent or nearly one in every three Filipino families escaped poverty in recent years.

This crucial proportion of families escaping poverty seems to have solidified. About thirty percent of families were also found to have escaped poverty in December 2017. But more Filipino families, at 18.2 percent, reported that they used to be poor five or more years ago but were no longer poor.

This was a small but noticeable improvement compared with 16.8 percent in the previous SWS survey.

The remaining 12 percent said they escaped poverty in the last four years.

To be sure, SWS’ self-rated poverty surveys have been questioned in the past, especially by the government, which releases its own, official, poverty statistics.

The key difference is that SWS publishes data on poverty as perceived by the people themselves, and quicker than the official data.

The government, meanwhile, employs a different methodology, one that entails setting poverty thresholds (the “poverty line”) based on income needed to pay for basic food and non-food needs, such as clothing, housing, transportation, health and education. Failure to earn that income means one’s family is poor.

The SWS methodology is controversial as it asks respondents to rate themselves poor, on the line, or not poor. The question is interesting as the experience of becoming poor or “mahirap” could be relative and emotionally laden, especially in Filipino culture where pride or “hiya” is a norm.

But we have to pay attention to it the same way we pay attention to presidential satisfaction or approval ratings. The self-rated poverty data should be considered a barometer of people’s perceptions about how society, particularly the government, has succeeded in making a dent on poverty. This is a case of perception being as important, if not more important, than reality.

The SWS data offers proof of success of anti-poverty efforts and economic policy over a four-year period, during which many Filipino families transitioned from “mahirap” to “hindi mahirap.”

Credit belongs to three administrations: that of Gloria Arroyo whose crucial tax reforms raised much-needed revenues to generate the needed fiscal space to allow the government to expand social services; Benigno Aquino 3rd for ramping up conditional cash transfers to help the poorest of the poor; and Rodrigo Duterte for sustaining these reforms and raising even more tax revenues to further expand social programs while upgrading public infrastructure.