Economists expect 3.6% inflation for 2018 – BSP

ECONOMISTS see inflation settling at 3.6 percent this year, higher than the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas’ (BSP) 3.4-percent full-year forecast.

“For 2018, analysts noted possible upside risks to inflation such as the implementation of the government’s tax reform program (i.e., Tax Reform for Acceleration and Inclusion), volatile global oil prices, weakening peso, rise in utility rates and food prices, higher transport fare and higher government spending,” the central bank said in its recently-released Fourth Quarter Inflation Report.

“On the other hand, a key downside risk to inflation was seen to emanate from global economic slowdown due to some geopolitical tensions in the Middle East, as well as in Korea; the slower growth of China’s economy; the risk of recession and deflation in Japan and the eurozone,” it added.

Higher consumption taxes, together with demand stimulus from the fiscal reform program, are expected to initially generate higher inflation.

Estimated Dubai crude futures as of end-December also showed a higher path for 2018 to 2021 compared to the previous quarter, the report noted.

The peso, meanwhile, depreciated against the dollar by 0.42 percent as of December 9, 2017.

There are also potential sources of upside pressures on electricity charges such as existing petitions for rate increases.

“Meralco (Manila Electric Co.) has existing petitions for rate increases with ERC (Energy Regulatory Commission) which include the petition to implement the maximum average price for 2012, 2013, 2014, and 2015, amended application for a rate increase in the January 2014 billing (consisting of incremental fuel costs and deferred generation cost to be collected monthly for six months); and petitions for the refund of generation over/under recovery (GOUR), transmission over/under recovery (TOUR), system loss over/under recovery (SLOUR), and lifeline subsidy over/under recovery (LSOUR) for the period January-December 2011,” the report noted.

Based on the probability distribution of forecasts by 23 out of the 28 respondents, the Bangko Sentral said there was an 81.4-percent chance that average inflation would fall within the 2.0-4.0 percent target

For 2019, meanwhile, economists had a mean inflation forecast of 3.5 percent, also higher than the BSP’s 3.2-percent estimate.