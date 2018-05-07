Economists expect stronger Q1 growth

The economy likely grew faster in the first quarter, analysts polled by The Manila Times said, with private and public consumption seen as the major drivers.

Estimates for the January-March period ranged from 6.7 to 7 percent with a 6.8 percent average, higher than the 6.4 percent recorded a year earlier and revised 6.5 percent during the last quarter of 2017.

Official first-quarter gross domestic product growth (GDP) data will be announced by the Philippine Statistics Authority on Thursday, May 10.

IHS Markit Asia Pacific chief economist Rajiv Biswas was the most upbeat, citing factors such as government infrastructure spending and robust consumer demand.

“GDP growth in first quarter 2018 is expected to strengthen to 7 percent year-on-year, helped by a strong upturn in government infrastructure spending and robust consumer demand,” he said.

Biswas noted that infrastructure spending surged during the quarter, rising by 33.7 percent year-on-year and by 32.7 percent year-on-year in March alone.

“This shows that the Duterte administration is delivering on its medium term plan to ramp up infrastructure spending, with near-term priority being given to public works, police and education infrastructure,” he said.

Biswas also pointed out that government infrastructure spending and investments had boosted capital goods imports, while rising crude prices had also pushed oil imports higher.

“Sluggish” export growth, however, would have weighed on the economy and “as a result the drag on GDP growth from net exports is expected to increase in first quarter 2018, as the trade deficit has widened,” Biswas said.

Land Bank of the Philippines and Standard Chartered Bank analysts, meanwhile, gave a 6.9 forecast.

Guian Angelo Dumalagan, market economist at Landbank, said a first quarter acceleration could be the result of gains across major expenditure components.

“Consumer spending likely picked up as the reduction in personal income taxes increased households’ disposable income, allowing consumers to spend more despite higher inflation,” he sad.

Dumalagan added that robust growth in overseas Filipino workers remittances, whose purchasing power has been amplified by a weaker peso, also helped consumers hurdle the sharper rise in consumer prices.

Government spending also gained momentum, with the total jumping 27.1 percent year-on-year in the first quarter, higher than the 11.5-percent and 4-percent gains recorded in fourth quarter and first quarter of 2017, respectively.

“Both current operating expenditures and capital outlays showed steeper growth for the period, helped by the administration’s ‘Build Build Build Program’. The surge in government capital outlays might be accompanied by stronger private sector investment,” Dumalagan said.

Foreign direct investments jumped by 56.7 percent year-on-year in January 2018, suggesting that businesses remained relatively optimistic despite stronger price pressures.

Analysts from Australia’s ANZ Research, Metropolitan Bank & Trust Co. (Metrobank), and Moody’s Analytics, for their part, provided a 6.8 percent estimate.

“At the component level, investment activity is likely to have gained momentum, as indicated by the sharp increase in real capital goods imports. Higher government consumption is also likely to have boosted growth,” ANZ Research Asia economist Shashank Mendiratta said.

A decline in motor vehicle sales, however, suggests that private consumption may have eased slightly.

“Also acting as a drag on private consumption is the moderation in real purchasing power due to higher inflation,” Mendiratta said.

Metrobank Research head Marc Bautista said: “The higher growth versus the previous quarter was underpinned by solid consumption spending, sustained government spending, pickup in investment spending and stable industry and service sectors.”

Moody’s Analytics, meanwhile, said the Philippine economy was in somewhat of a sweet spot with consumer spending rising at a healthy pace, thanks to steady inflows of overseas worker remittances and a firm labor market.

“Investment has been robust and is likely to remain strong as the government boosts infrastructure development. Meanwhile, the upswing in external demand is lifting exports,” it said.

With these factors and favorable demographics, the Moody’s unit said the Philippines was likely to remain one of the fastest-growing economies in the region.

The least optimistic was Security Bank Corp. economist and Assistant Vice-President Angelo Taningco, who forecast a first quarter result of 6.7 percent as weak consumer confidence likely dampened growth drivers.

“The likely growth drivers were government spending — especially on infrastructure projects; Train’s (Tax Reform for Inclusion and Acceleration law) income tax cuts that positively contributes to consumer spending; and strong manufacturing and services production,” he said.