Economy beats Q3 growth forecasts: 7.1% vs 6.0-6.9%

Growth in the Philippine economy exceeded expectations for the third quarter of this year, accelerating to 7.1 percent as measured by the increase in gross domestic product (GDP) from a year earlier, when the comparative rate of growth stood at 6.2 percent, the government reported on Thursday.

The third-quarter rate of growth surpassed forecasts of 6 percent to 6.9 percent for the period by economists polled earlier by The Manila Times.

The July-September GDP performance also gained pace from the second quarter of this year, when growth registered 7 percent. MAYVELIN U. CARABALLO

MC/NT