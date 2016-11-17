Thursday, November 17, 2016
    Economy beats Q3 growth forecasts: 7.1% vs 6.0-6.9%

    Growth in the Philippine economy exceeded expectations for the third quarter of this year, accelerating to 7.1 percent as measured by the increase in gross domestic product (GDP) from a year earlier, when the comparative rate of growth stood at 6.2 percent, the government reported on Thursday.

    The third-quarter rate of growth surpassed forecasts of 6 percent to 6.9 percent for the period by economists polled earlier by The Manila Times.

    The July-September GDP performance also gained pace from the second quarter of this year, when growth registered 7 percent.  MAYVELIN U. CARABALLO

