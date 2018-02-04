‘The economy is on a roll’ is legit news

For 2018, the global economy will surge past the consensus expectations, from the earlier forecast of 3 percent plus to 4 percent, according to the most serious of global economic forecasts. The US GDP, with its awesome base, is expected to post 2.5 percent growth and the Euro area by 2.2 percent. Shaking off its traditional sluggishness and its now infamous “Lost Decades,” Japan is expected to have 1.6 percent growth. From Australia to Sweden, growth will likewise be impressive for this year.

The BRIC economies of Brazil, Russia, India and China, are all expected to do well, with China—surprisingly—as the least impressive performer among the four countries. China’s effort to remedy the flaws of the past years of rapid expansion will slow down the economy—by a tiny, wee bit. But at 6 percent plus, that growth rate will still be in the league of the top global performers.

In Europe, the United Kingdom, which is currently on its separation pains from the European Union after its Brexit vote, will be the most unimpressive 2018 performer in the region at 1.3 percent, according to forecasters. Ms. May, the prime minister, is also deemed as an uninspiring leader. The UK is deemed as an outlier.

So what will be the state of the Philippine economy in this year of boundless global optimism? “We are on a roll,” said Mr. Roque, the presidential spokesman, and that is an apt description of the state of the national economy for this year. The Philippines and other emerging markets are expected to perform better this year as a regime of broad-based economic surge is taking place across all regions, an entirely different story from the global sluggishness 10 years ago. Year 2019 may even be better.

Of course, in his state of irrational exuberance, Mr. Roque named the record-breaking trading on the bourse as Exhibit A of the awesome state of the national economy. Serious economists use other benchmarks, not the trading level at the stock exchange, as Exhibit A of a country’s economic health. There is always this possibility that foreign money invested through the exchange may move away tomorrow to other courses with better yields. So the all-time high of 9,041.20 points posted a few days back on the exchange may not be an accurate barometer of sustained confidence. A drop in it may be taking place right now.

(Argentina, per the global tally of 2017, posted the highest percentage gain of 77 percent in the global stock market boom. Turkey and Nigeria followed with 48 percent and 42 percent increases, respectively. Nikkei 225 index jumped 19 percent last year. And the Hong Kong stock exchange index rallied 36 percent. The boom is a triumph for the global elite, the Filipino elite included, not the Everyman.)

So, what are the true and legitimate sources of economic confidence?

The improving performance of the manufacturing sector is one. The improving performance of the agriculture sector is another.

The passage of the TRAIN Law, which gives generous tax breaks to the ordinary wage earners, will ramp up consumer spending. The poor and the low-income brackets—and this is universally true—are the most enthusiastic spenders. The wage earners to benefit from the TRAIN will do just that.

Of course, the usual anchors have been delivering, the OFWs and their heroic remittances and the BPO sector. The services sector may not be the star sector this year but it delivers without fail. The two sectors, the OFWs and the BPOs, generate more than $50 billion year in and year out with no support, with barely any investment, from government.

The Philippines may perform better than the forecast by the Asian Development Bank of between 6.6 percent and 6.7 percent for 2018. There is solid basis to the analysis that Vietnam and the Philippines will be the two “standout” economies in the region for this year.

And on the political side, there is no EJK policy for the people in business. While Mr. Duterte is into occasional, intemperate outbursts directed at one or two oligarchs, he has safely stayed out of economic policy. He tempered the initial urge to appoint Mr. Yasay to the Bangko Sentral and named a veteran and serious economist to that post. His economic team, led by Mr. Dominguez and Mr. Pernia, is more conservative and orthodox than the economic team of Mr. Aquino and would not engage in acts of recklessness and adventurism.

I wrote a piece on this with this headline: The super-rich had bliss under Mr. Aquino, heaven under Mr. Duterte.

That Mr. Duterte passes on all serious questions on the economy policy to “Dominguez” gives the investors the supreme confidence that investment policies will remain stable and sustained.

So what would throw this global optimism off its exuberant course?

First, if Mr. Trump decides to nuke either Iran or North Korea. This will be the kind of adventurism that would upset the whole global economic order and plunge the world into an unwanted war. Economies would be devastated by a war of this horrific kind and nature.

In the country, a constitutional assembly that would lead to the two dreaded scenarios of “no-el” and term extensions will probably lead to political unrest. People generally support Mr. Duterte and his policies. But they have also demonstrated a historical aversion to a type of charter change that pushes for no elections and term extensions for politicians currently in power.

Power grabs attempted under the guise of constitutional amendments failed to gain popular support under previous governments. This time, it will not be different, even with the sky-high support for Mr. Duterte.

Mr. Duterte himself said he would not agree to a term extension. Let it stay that way.