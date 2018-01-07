Ecuador lawmakers pick new VP

QUITO: Ecuadorian lawmakers on Saturday picked a new vice president, Maria Vicuna, to replace Jorge Glas, who has been jailed for six years for graft. Vicuna, who has been in the post on an acting basis, won the support of 70 of the 137-member legislature. She was to be sworn in Saturday (Sunday in Manila). Glas, 48, automatically lost his title on Wednesday because he was absent from his post for more than the three months permitted under Ecuador’s constitution—because of his incarceration and pre-trial detention. He is the highest-ranking Latin American politician to be convicted and imprisoned in a regional scandal involving a Brazilian construction group, Odebrecht, which gave bribes to secure public works contracts. He was given a six-year sentence on December 13 by Ecuador’s Supreme Court after being found guilty of receiving $13.5 million in Odebrecht kickbacks. He says he is innocent and will appeal. But, taking into account his detention since October 2 pending his trial, he has not been able to carry out his duties for over three months.

AFP