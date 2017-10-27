Ed Sheeran moves PH concert to April 2018

Niall Horan announces concert in Manila

Eager fans who have been anticipating the upcoming concert of Ed Sheeran in the Philippines will have to wait five more months as the British singer’s concert has been postponed to April 8, 2018.

Sheeran was originally scheduled to perform at the Mall of Asia concert grounds in Pasay on November 7 as part of the Asian leg of his “Divide” world tour. Unfortunately, due to the arm injuries he sustained from a cycling incident in early October, the “Shape of You” star was forced to either cancel or reschedule some of his Asian tour dates, including Manila.

“A follow-up visit to my doctors today confirmed that I will be good to go from the Singapore shows onwards. Osaka, Tokyo and Manila will be rescheduled for April 2018. My dates in Taipei, Seoul, Hong Kong and Jakarta will sadly need to be cancelled as it’s just been impossible to reschedule these for next year,” Sheeran confirmed through a video he posted on his official Facebook page @EdSheeranMusic on Thursday.

As such, his Asian tour will begin with a two-night concert in Singapore on November 11 and 12 to be followed by Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia (November 14); Bangkok, Thailand (November 16); Mumbai, India (November 19); and Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates (November 23).

Manila will kick off his Asian leg next year to be followed by shows in Osaka (April 11); and Tokyo (April 13 and 14).

“I’m really gutted that not all the postponed dates could be rescheduled and I am working hard with my team to try and come back to these places as soon as I can to see all of you. I’m sorry to everyone who has been affected by this,” the 26-year-old singer noted.

Some of the hits under Sheeran’s name include “Thinking Out Loud,” “Photograph,” “Castle on the Hill,” and “Perfect,” among many others.

If Sheerios, the nickname for Sheeran’s fans, are saddened with the postponement news, fans of Niall Horan are rejoicing as he announced his concert in Manila.

On Friday, the former One Direction member confirmed through his Twitter account @NiallOfficial that he will be bringing his “Flicker World Tour” to the Philippines with a June 10 concert at MOA Arena.

The “Slow Hands” hitmaker will then proceed with shows in Singapore and Tokyo, Japan.

In a separate tweet by Rhiza Pascua of MMI Live, the local producer of Horan’s concert, the tickets for Manila show will go on sale starting November 5.