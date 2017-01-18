Ed Sheeran releases two new singles

After teasing and surprising the world via social media about his new music on the first day of 2017, Ed Sheeran released not just one but two singles—“Castle On The Hill” and “Shape Of You”— on January 6.

The reaction to the releases has been tremendous the world over, especially from fans who have been waiting for new material from the talented UK singer-songwriter.

On its first week of release, the two comeback tracks have been streamed almost 79-million times on Spotify, with 63-million views on YouTube for its lyric videos.

In “Castle On The Hill,” produced and co-written by Benny Blanco, Sheeran sings with the nostalgic opening, “When I was six years old I broke my leg, I was running from my brother and his friends” somewhat a reference to his childhood and growing up years.

“Shape Of You,” co-written with Johnny McDaid and Steve Mac was reportedly originally meant for Rihanna. It could have been good for her with a well-produced dance beat and with lyrics like “I’m in love with the shape of you” but it turned out better for Sheeran. Music Geek is just glad he kept the song for himself.

The two singles spell evolution for Sheeran giving a taste of what is to come from his new record.

Last week, tracks from his new album titled Divide – out on March 3 – were revealed. It carries the two released singles plus “Eraser,” “Dive,” “Perfect,” “Galway Girl,” “Happier,” “Hearts Don’t Break Around Here,” “New Man,” “Supermarket Flowers,” “How Would You Feel (Paean)” and “What Do I Know.”

“Truly overwhelmed with the reaction to these new songs. I’ve never had anything like this,” Sheeran said in a post on his Facebook page.

Sheeran’s previous album “X” came out in 2014 producing the hits “Thinking Out Loud,” “Photograph” and “Sing” featuring Pharrell Williams. It reached number one in the US and UK album charts. “Thinking Out Loud” has now more than 784 million streams while “Photograph” has more than 554 million streams – his two highest streamed songs on Spotify.

Divide is definitely one of the most anticipated albums of 2017.

* * *

Jason Dy previews new single with Malaysian star Fazura

The country’s Voice of R&B Jason Dy recently previewed his latest single and music video “Nothing Like Pag-Ibig” to select fans and media at his record label MCA Music’s office. The single is his duet with Malaysian star Fazura who came here to the country in November to record the song. She sent a video message during the preview all the way from New York where she is still on a holiday.

“I’m just so happy that this collaboration came along. Never in a million years did I think that I’d have this chance to have a duet with an international artist,” Dy enthused.

It was their first time to meet during the recording and shooting of the video but they clicked right away.

“I feel like we have known each other for a long time. Throughout the recording session and the video shoot, Fazura was very nice, easy to work with and has a good sense of humor. It was a fun experience. We didn’t get to hang out though after because of our commitments but maybe in the future when we promote the single,” Dy said.

The track was composed by hitmaker Jungee Marcelo and talks about love no matter what language we speak.

“The message of the song is universal and is about unity. The melody is catchy and you can sing along to the lyrics. We have been hearing heartbreak songs so I feel that it’s time for a change and let listeners hear a song about love,” Dy added.

Dy looks forward to possibly promoting the song in Malaysia where Fazura is famous and hopefully establish himself in Southeast Asia like Christian Bautista and Sabrina.

“It is every singer’s dream to make it internationally so hopefully this song would open doors for me to share my music outside of the country,” Dy ended.

Dy had also released in 2016 the deluxe edition of his self-titled album Jason Dy which includes two new songs – “Times Two” and “Pano Na Lang Ako.” He is also part of Soul Sessions of Sunday variety show ASAP with Jay-R, Kyla, KZ Tandingan and Daryl Ong.

“Nothing Like Pag-ibig” will be released on digital streaming and downloads tomorrow, January 20.