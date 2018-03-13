Ed Sheeran’s ‘Shape of You’ wins Song of the Year

For the fifth straight year, the iHeartRadio Music Awards celebrated the biggest songs and artists heard throughout the last year across radio stations worldwide. The ceremony, which took place on Sunday (Monday in Manila) at the historic Forum in Los Angeles, California, had DJ Khaled and Hailey Baldwin as hosts.

The show was headlined by performances by Eminem, Maroon 5, N.E.R.D. Bon Jovi, Cardi B, Camila Cabello and Charlie Puth. Meanwhile, Award presenters include Sean “Diddy” Combs, Shaun White, Bebe Rexha, Dustin Lynch, Halsey, Marshmello, Method Man, Paris Hilton, Rita Ora, The Chainsmokers and more.

This year, there was no breakout winner who dominated the event although Ed Sheeran’s hit song “Shape of You” received the Song of the Year award. Seven artists tied for the most wins, as they all took home a pair of awards. Artists receiving multiple nominations include Rihanna, Taylor Swift, Ed Sheeran, Bruno Mars, Luis Fonsi, Daddy Yankee, Justin Bieber, DJ Khaled and The Chainsmokers. Meanwhile, Chance the Rapper received the Innovator Award, Camila Cabello won the first-ever Fangirls Award, and Bon Jovi received the inaugural iHeartRadio Icon Award.

Here is a full list of winners at the 2018 iHeartRadio Music Awards.

Song of the Year – Ed Sheeran – “Shape of You”; Female Artist of the Year – Taylor Swift; Male Artist of the Year – Ed Sheeran; Best Duo/Group of the Year – Maroon 5; Best New Artist – Cardi B; Best Collaboration – The Chainsmokers – “Something Just Like This (ft. Coldplay)”; Best New Pop Artist – Liam Payne; Alternative Rock Song of the Year – Portugal. The Man – “Feel It Still”; Alternative Rock Artist of the Year – Imagine Dragons; Best New Rock/Alternative Rock Artist – Judah & The Lion; Rock Song of the Year – Foo Fighters – “Run”; Rock Artist of the Year – Metallica

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Country Song of the Year – Sam Hunt – “Body Like A Back Road”; Country Artist of the Year – Thomas Rhett; Best New Country Artist – Luke Combs; Dance Song of the Year – Zedd – “Stay (ft. Alessia Cara)”; Dance Artist of the Year – The Chainsmokers; Hip-Hop Song of the Year – DJ Khaled – “Wild Thoughts (ft. Rihanna and Bryson Tiller)”; Hip-Hop Artist of the Year – Kendrick Lamar; Best New Hip-Hop Artist – Cardi B; R&B Song of the Year – Bruno Mars – “That’s What I Like”; R&B Artist of the Year – Bruno Mars; Best New R&B Artist – Khalid; Latin Song of the Year – Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee – “Despacito”; Latin Artist of the Year – Luis Fonsi; Best New Latin Artist – Ozuna; Regional Mexican Song of the Year – Calibre 50 – “Las Ultras”; Regional Mexican Artist of the Year – Calibre 50; Best New Regional Mexican Artist – Christian Nodal; Producer of the Year – Andrew Watt

Best Lyrics – Niall Horan – “Slow Hands”; Best Cover Song – Harry Styles – “The Chain”; Best Fan Army – BTS – BTS Army; Best Music Video: – Harry Styles – “Sign of the Times”; Social Star Award – Anitta; Cutest Musician’s Pet – Ariana Grande – Toulouse; Best Boy Band – BTS; Best Solo Breakout – Louis Tomlinson; Best Remix – CNCO – “Reggaetón Lento (ft. Little Mix)” IGI