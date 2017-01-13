EDC, Gaisano Capital inaugurate Iloilo solar rooftop system

LOPEZ-LED Energy Development Corporation (EDC) and Gaisano Capital have inaugurated the 1.03- megawatt (MW) solar rooftop system at Gaisano Capital’s mall in La Paz District, Iloilo City on January 11.

The solar rooftop system, currently the largest in the province, can supply up to 50 percent of the mall’s daytime load, resulting in significant savings in electricity cost for Gaisano Capital.

More importantly, the system will avoid emitting 770 metric tons of carbon dioxide annually.

“The solar rooftop systems have come down in price and will continue to do so. We will harness solar so we can provide cleaner and more affordable energy options to our customers. Both the customers and environment win so it’s a business we are committed to,” EDC President and COO Richard Tantoco said in a statement on Thursday.

“We are happy to see the completion of our largest solar rooftop project and provide added value to our La Paz customers. We are one with EDC in promoting the use of and enhancing our operations with cleaner energy technologies. This is our own contribution to reduce the negative impacts of climate change,” Gaisano Capital Vice President for Operations Edmund Gaisano, Jr. said.

EDC and Gaisano Capital have finalized agreements for the installation of similar solar rooftop systems in the latter’s five other malls on Panay Island.

The project is EDC’s initial venture in the solar rooftop industry and the latest addition to the company’s clean energy portfolio which includes 1,169 MW of geothermal, 150 MW of wind, 132 MW of hydro and 7 MW of solar energy.

EDC is the largest producer of geothermal energy and one of the leading renewable energy companies in the country.