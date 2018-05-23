Edgardo Angara laid to rest in Aurora

Former Senate President Edgardo Angara, author of many landmark laws in education, health, and the senior citizens sector, was laid to rest on Tuesday in his hometown in Baler, Aurora.

Angara’s immediate family, including Sen. Juan Edgardo “Sonny” Angara, friends, fraternity brothers, and former colleagues in Congress paid him their last respects.

Senators Franklin Drilon, Joseph Victor Ejercito, Richard Gordon and Rep. Pia Cayetano also joined about 1,000 local residents in bidding him goodbye.

Angara, 83, was buried at his residence in barangay Reserva, Baler, Aurora.

The younger Angara vowed to build on and continue the legacy of his father.

“I am truly proud of my father’s achievements and it is very important that his legacy continues,” he said. “My father was a true champion of the people’s right to education and all his advocacies as a politician and educator are all worth pursuing.”

The older Angara pushed for laws that created the Commission on Higher Education (CHEd) and the Technical Education and Skills Development Authority (TESDA).

He also authored the Free High School Act, which ensured secondary education to serve especially the poorest, and the Government Assistance to Students and Teachers in Private Education (GASTPE)—touted as the biggest scholarship program of the government.

Among his landmark measures were the Senior Citizens Act, the Magna Carta for Public Health Workers and the National Health Insurance Act that created the Philippine Health Insurance Corp. or PhilHealth.