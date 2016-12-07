EDSA traffic seen to worsen this month

THE Metro Manila Development Authority (MMDA) is predicting that traffic conditions on Epifanio de los Santos Avenue (Edsa) will worsen this month because of the increase in the volume of vehicles plying the main thoroughfare.

According to a survey conducted by the MMDA, the number of vehicles on Edsa reached 166,357 on November 9 and 132,667 of these were private cars.

The survey noted that on December 21, 2015, when the agency conducted its fourth quarter vehicular volume count, 161,248 vehicles traversed Edsa, the bulk of which were also private cars.

There was a 3.17 percent increase in the total volume of vehicles during the two periods, which was taken during the 14-hour count. It excluded vehicles coming to and from flyovers along Edsa, the survey added.

“This only means that as early as a month before Christmas, the volume of vehicles plying Edsa had already reached the level of last year’s number of vehicles,” MMDA General Manager Tim Orbos said.

He added that the volume of vehicles on the 23-kilometer road is expected to rise as the holiday season approaches.

But Orbos gave assurances that the Inter-Agency Council on Traffic (I-Act), where the MMDA is a member, is continuously implementing schemes to improve the traffic situation in Metro Manila.

The MMDA previously held a series of consultation meetings with various transport groups and several motorcycle riders’ federations to come up with ways to unclog major roads in the metropolis.

A survey conducted on October 6 and 7 showed the average travel time along Edsa was one hour and 30 minutes with the average travel speed of 15.25 kilometers per hour.

This was taken before the implementation of the “No Window Hours” policy of the unified vehicular volume reduction program or number coding scheme on October 17.

On December 1 and 2, the travel time along Edsa was recorded at one hour and 23 minutes. MICHAEL JOE T. DELIZO

