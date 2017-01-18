EDSA ‘zipper lane’ to dry-run Friday

A dry run for the ‘zipper lane’ to ease morning traffic-rush going to Makati will begin on Friday, January 20, the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) said.

The zipper lane will be for the southbound of EDSA, starting from Main Avenue in Cubao up to the EDSA-Ortigas flyover across the Guadix-MRT Ortigas station, from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m..

“We have looked into this and we found that the traffic in the opposite direction (northbound) is not as heavy at those times,” MMDA General Manager Tim Orbos said in a media briefing.

“That is the time when there are lesser vehicles. By 9:30 a.m. traffic will ease up. Those who are on the Timog flyover are hardly moving, volume of vehicles is heavy until Ortigas. At that point, three vehicles are coming from EDSA, 10 are entering EDSA,” Orbos said.

With the implementation of the zipper lane, MMDA clearing personnel will be relentless in towing and clearing traffic obstructions, including parked vehicles in the Mabuhay Lanes.

The agency will deploy more personnel to direct traffic during the implementation of the zipper lane which will be fully enforced on Monday next week, Orbos added.

“We will be strictly enforcing use of the Zipper Lane. We have to make sure that our Mabuhay Lanes will be clear and that includes coordination with barangay [village]officials,” Orbos said.