Full implementation of the “zipper lane” traffic scheme along EDSA will start on January 23 from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. The Metropolitan Manila Development Authority said vehicles making a U-turn at the Santolan Flyover in Quezon City will have to take the service road while those turning left from EDSA going to Greenhills/Ortigas must take the service road of Ortigas Flyover.