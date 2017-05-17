Education Hub Award

There is no doubt that when it comes to education, Parañaque City leads in having high regard to the intellectual development of the youth – having set its sight and heart on giving the best opportunity to its constituents.

Under the leadership of Mayor Edwin Olivarez, the city has aimed to provide quality yet affordable education for its population, making it a priority to build a public day care, elementary and high school in each of its 16 barangays.

Since 2014, under its College Scholarship Program, the city government had been supporting 6,223 scholars. It has a property set aside to build Pamantasan Ng Lungsod Ng Parañaque or the University of Parañaque City in the nearest future.

“A well-educated population is a boon to the nation. I’m happy for the award since it [education of the youth]is closest to my heart. We are just making use of the city’s wealth to return it to the people. Serbisyo lang po ang lahat,” the mayor said.

Olivarez’s platform of governance is spelled out in the meaning of each letter in “Bagong” Parañaque – Business and Environment Friendly, Academic Excellence for Education, Good Governance and Public Order, Opportunities for Livelihood and Housing, Nutrition and Health, and God-centered Leadership.