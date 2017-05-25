Education track seen solving skills mismatch

AN outcome-based education will help address the job skills mismatch in the country, an American educator said on Thursday.

Dr. William Spady, a former professor at Harvard University and a university in Toronto, Canada, teaching sociology, education and research methods, cited the need to integrate outcome-based education into the country’s learning institutions aimed at producing graduates with the right skills.

“Based on the experiences that I have around the world, it makes learners a lot more capable and if you target those outcomes in a way that really emphasizes the true kinds of skills that they need for jobs, etcetera, I think it will address [the perennial problem of job skills mismatch]. That’s why we want to do this, and this is about expanding the conditions for successful learning in schools. If those conditions improve, the learning is going to improve, and the qualifications of the learners also improve,” Spady, the “father” of outcome-based education, told The Manila Times before a news conference at Annabel’s Restaurant in Quezon City.

According to Spady, outcome-based education is an approach to education where people really define the goals and the learning results they want from learners.

“The main thing that I will be describing today is the fact that education is based on how we set up the clock, schedule on a calendar and [provide]learning opportunities for students. We want that to be more flexible and not all learners learn at the same way. Some are faster and some are slower, so we need to be using time as a resource rather than time as a definer of the opportunity, and we need to focus on whether the students are really accomplishing what we wanted them to accomplish rather than simply doing things on schedule,” the American educator explained.

Spady said there are two major aspects of outcome-based education.

“One is what teachers in the classrooms will do, and for that we have framing on how to make the basic principles of outcome-based work in the classroom. But the institutions, the schools, the universities, whatever it is, need to set up as a system, need to set up the conditions that are really going to allow those principles to be laid out. So the institution has to make changes, as well as the teachers will have to develop some new steps, so the trainings that we do, the presentations that I’ve been doing, the program of work that I’ve laid out for universities like the University of Makati which is a very comprehensive change of assessments, curriculum, teaching approaches, etcetera, to be consistent [with]the outcomes that they want,” he added.

Aside from University of Makati, Spady said he had also a partnership with Saint Paul schools, Maritime Industry Authority, University of Mindanao, University of San Carlos in Cebu City and many others.

“I’m also working with the Professional Regulatory Commission, and we plan to do an analysis of how all of the examinations that they do for . . . how we can make those more performance-based so it’s really what the people in those careers have to do rather than just knowledge-based,” he added.

Spady said that the Commission on Higher Education (CHED) has committed to implement an outcome-based education in all higher education institutions in the country.

“All of the CHED documents are saying that they are committed to outcome-based education, and they are speficifying what people should do, etcetera, to comply,” he noted.

“Our relationship with the Department of Education has just begun, and it’s been a cordial and good one, they don’t use the language of OBE [outcome-based education] as we call it but philosophically we’re very much on the same page about in learner-centered approach that really tries to build capacity and empowerment for learners,” Spady said.