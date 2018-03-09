Educational, inspiring indie film events

Two big events took place simultaneously the past week at SM North Edsa – the announcement of the finalists for Sinag Maynila 2018 and the world premiere of “Fatima Ang Tanging Yaman.”

Now on its fourth season, “Sinag Maynila Film Festival: Sine Lokal, Pang-Internasyonal” as its theme is ongoing until March 15 in select SM Cinemas within Metro Manila.

Sinag Maynila CEO and founder Wilson Tieng said in a chat with Caveat that it has always been his wish to have a film festival “that not only inspires, but educates and enlightens the Filipino movie audiences.”

In partnership with the Film Development Council of the Philippines (FDCP) and CineLokal, Sinag Maynila 2018 has lined up special screenings, forums, and workshops to further highlight the celebration of the 100 years of Philippine Cinema.

In hindsight, the said 100 years of filmmaking in the country started in the hands of Filipino filmmaker Don Jose Nepomuceno in 1917 under his film outfit Malayan Movies.

Tieng’s partner, acclaimed film director Brillante Mendoza, also expressed his eternal gratitude over the unwavering support of the media, film and entertainment industry, and of the sponsors since the launch of the festival in 2015.

“We remain true to our advocacy to capture the aesthetics of storytelling that appeals to the sensibilities of the international film festivals the world over,” Tieng said of the difference of his endeavor with Mendoza from other festivals.

Proof of which was the international recognition accorded to two of Sinag Maynila’s entries last year to the Tokyo International Film Festival – “Tu Pug Imatuy” (The Right To Kill) and “Kristo.”

Tieng also disclosed that unlike the limiting practices of other indie film festival organizers to own the rights of the film from the first up to the third year, the Sinag filmmakers are accorded the full rights to appropriate and negotiate their own films to the fullest advantage in terms of marketing and entering them to film festivals abroad to their liking.

Full-length entries showing include “Melodrama/Random/Melbourne!” by Matthew Victor Pastor, “Tale of the Lost Boys” by Joselito Altarejos, “Abomination” by Yam Laranas, “Bomba” (The Bomb) by Ralston Jover, and “El Peste” by Richard Somes.

Meanwhile, Fatima Ang Tanging Yaman was shown to a bursting capacity at its premiere with the main cast gracing the occasion like Liz Alindogan, Jao Mapa, Malu Barry, Gino Ilustre, Angela Ruiz, Token Lizares, Mercy Lejarde and Batangas Gov. Hermilando Mandanas.

The film follows the travails of both grandmother – capably played by the producer herself, Marilou Dinson – and her daughter Princess Leah Marie as little Fatima caught in abject poverty until a life-changing miracle paved the way to their redemption. Dinson is a theater arts batchmate of Joel Torre from La Salle Bacolod.

Director Jigz Recto said the film is one humble attempt at reviving the good old and seemingly lost values of the past like honesty, diligence, hard work, sacrifice, respect, and the strength of character to defy temptations.

It is also a homage to the phenomena of the apparitions of Virgin Mary in different parts of the world.

* * *

GUESS WHO? During the wake of an action star (AS) of consequence that belonged to the era of mainstream moviemaking, sexy bombshell (SB) known as one of the favorite mistresses of AS spent the whole night wide awake beside the coffin of her dear departed lover perhaps as her way of paying him her last respect.

The legal wife (LW) out of civility didn’t mind SB’s presence at all thinking that she would no longer show up after the first night. Lo and behold, SB was still there beside the coffin wide awake more than ever on the second and third night.

The morning after the third night, LW mustered enough courage, and on top of her lungs screamed “Get out!” at SB who left in a huff without batting an eyelash.

CLUE: SB is a known substance user and LW is a known star of decades and durability.