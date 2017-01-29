EducationUSA hosts education fair in Manila

EducationUSA, the US government’s official source on US higher education, will host its annual higher education fair on February 7 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the Philippine Sofitel Plaza featuring 20 US colleges and universities.

The fair will provide an opportunity for students, parents, and administrators to interact with university representatives and to learn about the US college application process. The free event is open to the public.

EducationUSA provides free advising services to prospective international students in over 170 countries who want to study in the United States.

EducationUSA helps students navigate the five steps to US study—research, financing, completing the application, obtaining a student visa, and preparing for departure—and offers resources and tools for each part of the process. There are more than 4,500 accredited higher education institutions in the United States and an adviser can assist students as they narrow their options, define their priorities, and plan their college careers. The program does not offer scholarships, but can assist students in locating scholarship opportunities as they consider their options for funding a degree.