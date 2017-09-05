Edukasyon.ph teams up with ‘The Manila Times’

The Manila Times and Edukasyon.ph have signed a Memorandum of Agreement under which the latter will give the former a listing access to its one-stop website for education and career information.

The Manila Times President and CEO Dante Francis Ang 2nd and Henry Motte-Muñoz, founder and president of Edukasyon.ph, a social enterprise that connects students to education opportunities through an online platform , inked the agreement on Tuesday at The Manila Times office.

The partnership enables The Times to provide Edukasyon.ph a weekly feature in its education section. It will also allow the participation of The Manila Times College, which serves as training ground for students specializing in journalism, in the educational fairs of Edukasyon.ph nationwide.

The social enterprise entered into the partnership as part of its advocacy to promote career awareness among the Filipino youth by helping students map their education pathway.

Whether in senior high school or college, Edukasyon.ph assists students in exploring their education options as they choose the right course and school for themselves.

“We firmly believe that education is not an end in itself, but rather a stepping stone to a successful career, whether it is as an employee, as an entrepreneur, or as a professional,” Muñoz said.

“No matter where you are, [through Edukasyon.ph]you will find a list of schools that offer those courses,” he added.

Serving as the top source for students seeking higher education opportunities in and out of the country, Edukasyon.ph has listed 99 percent of schools in the Philippines on its platform.

Through its interactive lectures and exhibits, Edukasyon.ph aims to introduce a better perspective of the educational tracks to students that will completely meet their talents and interest.