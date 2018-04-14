Edwards saddled as Ginebra awaits Brownlee

Barangay Ginebra San Miguel coach Tim Cone is hoping temporary import Shane Edwards will get the job done as the Gin Kings await the arrival of Justin Brownlee in the Philippine Basketball Association Season 43 Commissioner’s Cup beginning April 22.

Cone believes the 6’8 American can hold his own against their rival teams’ explosive imports.

“We will keep Shane Edwards until Justin (Brownlee) becomes available after his Alab-San Miguel stint in the Asean Basketball League (ABL),” Cone told The Manila Times through a text message.

Besides the Commissioner’s Cup, Brownlee, currently playing for Alab in the semifinals of the ABL, will also reinforce Ginebra in the Governor’s Cup.

“From our vantage point, Shane was such a professional when he held the fort for Alaska as they waited for their import Rob Dozier, so we felt he would be a great candidate for doing the same for us,” said Cone of Edwards who averaged 22.1 points and 11.9 rebounds for Alaska in the 2015 to 2016 season.

After losing to reigning champion San Miguel Beer in the semifinals of the Philippine Cup, Ginebra returned to practice after the Holy Week break. Cone is also hoping the 7-footer center Greg Slaughter would recover from ankle injury just in time for the opening of the second conference.

“Hopefully, we have a healthy Greg to help Japeth (Aguilar) and Joe (Devance) guard the bigger imports,” he added. “We went all the way to the semis with Justin last year without Greg, so we are hoping we can take the next step with a healthy Greg in the lineup.”

Assistant coach Olsen Racela said Slaughter is expected to play first week of May.