More ‘efficient’ SSS seen after departure of 2 top officials

President Rodrigo Duterte expects improved efficiency in the management of the Social Security System (SSS) as a result of his decision not to renew the appointments of the agency’s two top officials, Malacañang said on Tuesday.

In a news conference in Kalinga province, north of Manila, Palace spokesman Harry Roque said Duterte wanted to end the squabble among SSS officials to ensure efficient operations.

“Sa tingin ko po, kaya pinalitan iyan ni Presidente, e dahil nakikita niya na mas magiging efficient ang SSS kung walang hidwaan po sa board ng SSS [I think, the President made some changes because he sees the SSS will be more efficient if there was no rift in the SSS board],” Roque said to reporters.

On Monday, he announced that the President will not renew the appointments of SSS Chairman Amado Valdez and Commissioner Jose Gabriel la Viña, who had been serving in a holdover capacity.

Valdez, a former dean of the University of the East, was appointed by the President in October 2016.

La Viña, meanwhile, was the 2016 Duterte campaign’s social media head.

Roque said the President is yet to decide on the replacement of the two officials.

But he assured the public that operations at the SSS would continue despite the departure of Valdez and la Viña.

“Hindi po dahil ang chairman po, ang trabaho naman niya ay nagpi-preside lang sa mga board meetings. At ang isang direktor naman po ay nag-a-attend lamang ng board meetings [It will not affect the SSS because the chairman, his job is to preside only board meetings. And the director is the one attending the board meetings],” Roque said.

“Ang management po ng SSS, e hindi po nabago. Patuloy naman po ang trabaho diyan sa SSS [The management of the SSS has not changed. Work continues in the SSS],” the Palace official added.

Earlier, the SSS employees reportedly wrote a petition to Malacañang seeking the dismissal of la Viña, who filed charges against several officials for allegedly anomalous approval of contracts.

The employees allegedly claimed they were demoralized by la Viña’s decision to go public with his charges before discussing the matter internally.