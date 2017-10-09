How be an efficient work-at-home mom

There is no doubt that work-at-home moms (WAHM) face a great deal of challenge—not only do they need to have the household in order and the children taken care of, they also need to get their work done.

But these moms who choose to be entrepreneurial or continue their careers while overseeing their household need not fret. Today, The Manila Times and Gold Seas tuna brand, a handy quick fix for these mom, share some tips to manage their time efficiently and maximize productivity:

Plan ahead and set a schedule. With the many tasks a work-at-home mom needs to fulfill each day, a good strategy is to plan their week according to their priorities. To do so, jot down those tasks on a sticky note, a notepad, or even an app on a smartphone to make sure nothing will be missed out. Having a schedule for every day of the week helps keep everyone on track. Additionally, keep communication lines open with the husband, kids, and house help so that moms can coordinate with each other about doctor appointments, family events, business meetings, or school activities. Posting a calendar on the fridge, or any place where everyone can see it, will also help keep everyone on the loop.

Set a place of work and focus on the task. One challenge moms face when working at home is setting boundaries between work and home. Setting up a home office—it can be as simple as a desk and chair in a corner—can help establish this delineation. Let the kids know that when mommy is sitting there it means she is working and is not to be disturbed. Learn to allot chunks of time, from 20 minutes to an hour or two to solely getting work done. This way, you can be more productive, rather than multi-tasking on too many things that you end up doing less.

Work smart. Work-at-home moms can work their schedule around their family. Wake up ahead of the family and get some work done during those early hours of the day when the kids are still asleep and the house is quiet. However, moms should make sure that they are well rested so they have energy for the rest of the day. Moms can also choose to work when they know their kids will be at school or during their naptime.

Go for life hacks. There are also timesaving tools or life hacks that moms can use for daily tasks around the house. Cleaning, for instance, can be a time-consuming chore, so simple things like using strong adhesive tape or even a lint roller to clean up dust, dirt, and crumbs on any surface, or using baking soda to easily wipe off stubborn dirt from stove, refrigerator, microwave, and other kitchen appliances, will be a big help.

One of the places moms spend the most time in is the kitchen. Save some time on food preparation with clever tips like using unscented dental floss to cut soft foods like cake and cheese neatly. Using ice cube trays to freeze vegetable-herb broths to make bouillons for soups and other dishes can also cut some time.

Another timesaving tip is to peel garlic cloves with ease by placing them in a bowl with a lid and shaking the bowl hard for about 30 seconds to separate the skin from the cloves.

As work-at-home moms, time management is key in juggling all responsibilities successfully, so they can spend more quality time on the things that really matter – your family.