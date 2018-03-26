Egg-citing Easter treats and surprises

Part of the fun this season is discovering how Easter eggs, chicks and bunnies have come to symbolize the abundance of new life rooted in Christ’s resurrection as well as the coming of spring.

In the 13th century, ancient people believed that eggs symbolized the rock tomb of Christ while the chick hatching out of the egg symbolizes his resurrection. Eggs were also forbidden food during Lenten season thus people started painting eggs and consume them on Easter day to celebrate Christ coming back to life.

Easter bunnies are also associated with new life and the start of springtime. They say the Easter bunny first arrived in America in the 1700s with German immigrants who brought “Osterhase”, an egg laying tradition.

Since then, the tradition spread across the United States and eventually included baskets with colorful eggs, chocolates and candies.

Easter traditions continue to prosper and be cherished around the world with families celebrating a Sunday mass together followed by fun and exciting egg hunting activities with colorful baskets, lots of chocolates and candies for kids.

