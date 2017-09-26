‘EGG command center’ launched in Ecija

CABANATUAN City, Nueva Ecija: Microsoft Corp., an American multinational technology company, signed an agreement with the Nueva Ecija provincial government and the Department of Education (DepEd) in introducing the “Egg Command Center,” an educational and disaster response system during calamity. It is housed in P5.5-million worth container vans, installed with computer system that serves as “incubator of knowledge intended for the young [secondary]students for improving their learning process and prepare the community’s disaster response teams when needed,” said Dominic Chung Jr. of H2O Technologies Philippines. It is also equipped with solar panels, generator set, wi-fi and water filter. Nueva Ecija will shoulder P50-million for seven more container vans as command center to be put up in far-flung areas, administrator Alejandro Abesamis said.