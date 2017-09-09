Saturday, September 9, 2017
    Egypt dig unearths goldsmith’s tomb, mummies

    LUXOR, Egypt: Egyptian archaeologists have uncovered the tomb of a goldsmith dedicated to the god Amun and the mummies of a woman and her two children, the antiquities ministry said on Saturday.

    A handout picture released by the Egyptian Ministry of Antiquities on Saturday shows an Egyptian archaeologist looking at a broken sarcophagus and mummies at a newly uncovered ancient tomb for a goldsmith dedicated to the ancient Egyptian god Amun, in the Draa Abul Naga necropolis on the west bank of the ancient city of Luxor. AFP PHOTO / HO / EGYPTIAN MINISTRY OF ANTIQUITIES

    The finds, dating back to the New Kingdom (16th to 11th centuries BC), were made in the Draa Abul Naga necropolis on the west bank of the Nile in Luxor, famed for its temples and burial grounds.

    The tomb of “Amun’s Goldsmith, Amenemhat” contained a sculpture carved into a recess of him seated beside his wife, the ministry said.

    A portrait of their son was painted between them.

    A handout picture released by the Egyptian Ministry of Antiquities on Saturday shows an Egyptian laborer looking at a broken sarcophagus and mummies at a newly uncovered ancient tomb for a goldsmith dedicated to the ancient Egyptian god Amun AFP PHOTO / HO / EGYPTIAN MINISTRY OF ANTIQUITIES

    A burial shaft in the tomb led to a chamber where the archaeologists discovered mummies, funerary statues and masks, the ministry said.

    Another shaft led to a chamber where the team found the mummies of a woman and her two children.

    The woman appears to have died at the age of 50 and tests showed she had suffered from a bacterial bone disease, the ministry quoted bone specialist Sherine Ahmed Shawqi as saying.

    The team also discovered 150 small funerary statues carved in wood, clay and limestone. AFP

     

     

