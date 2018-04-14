Egypt extends state of emergency

CAIRO, EGYPT: Egypt’s President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi on Saturday extended Egypt’s state of emergency for three months , the fourth time since it was declared last year, the official gazette said. The renewed state of emergency will take effect from 1 a.m. on Saturday (2300 GMT Friday). The emergency law expands police powers of arrest, surveillance and seizures and can limit freedom of movement. The official gazette said “the armed forces and the police will take the necessary measures to confront the dangers of terrorism, its financing, and preserving security across the country.” Under Egypt’s constitution, the three-month state of emergency can only be renewed once, but the president can subsequently reinstate it. Prime Minister Sherif Ismail also extended an overnight curfew in parts of North Sinai, where IS’s Egypt affiliate is based, according to another decree published Saturday by the official gazette. A nationwide state of emergency was first imposed in April last year after two church bombings claimed by the Islamic State group killed at least 45 people, and was renewed in July, in October and in January.

