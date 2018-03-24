Egyptians to vote Monday, Sisi re-election guaranteed

CAIRO: Egyptians will choose their next president in elections starting Monday, with President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi expected to easily secure a second four-year term. Some 60 million people in Egypt are registered to vote in three days of polling on March 26, 27, and 28. They will have the choice between the incumbent and one other candidate: Moussa Mostafa Moussa, a little-known politician who registered right before the close date for applications, saving the election from being a one-horse race. In an interview broadcast on Egyptian television this week, 63-year-old Sisi said the absence of serious opponents is not his doing. In the 2014 election, Sisi faced Hamdeen Sabbahi, an established left-wing politician much better known than Moussa. Still, Sisi won 96.9 percent of the vote. With Sisi’s win effectively guaranteed, the authorities’ concern this year would be turnout to enhance the legitimacy of the vote.

AFP