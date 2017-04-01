Egypt’s ‘fantastic guy’ Sisi to meet Donald Trump

CAIRO: After four years of tension with the United States, Egypt’s President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi now has a fan in the White House and on Monday he meets President Donald Trump. Trump has made no secret of his admiration for the ex-army chief who overthrew his Islamist predecessor and cracked down on his supporters. Mohamed Morsi’s ouster in 2013, a year after he had won Egypt’s first democratic election, and the ensuing crackdown on Islamists prompted then US president Barack Obama to suspend military aid to Cairo temporarily. But when Sisi meets Trump on Monday during his first state visit to Washington, he will see a counterpart who better appreciates his “mission” to fight Islamists and jihadists, without Obama’s hand-wringing over human rights. A senior White House official said Friday that Trump wants to “build on the strong connection the two presidents established” then.

AFP