Eigenmann clan to hold tribute concert for patriarch

“Sing Us Your Song Again,” is the very fitting title of the tribute concert the famed showbiz Eigenmann clan is mounting for their patriarch Eddie Mesa. Dubbed the Elvis Presley of the Philippines, the former matinee idol will return to the stage and perform after 28 years along with his beautiful and talented family.

“Sing Us Your Song Again: The Music & Legacy of Eddie Mesa” is slated on September 23 at the Meralco Theater, and will take the audience on a musical journey of the Filipino icon’s four-decade long career.

Born Eduardo de Mesa Eigenmann in real life, the 79-year-old legend who is now a pastor, acted in movies with the late Fernando Poe Jr. He also became one of the most sought after leading men in the ‘50s and ’60s, paired with the likes of Susan Roces, Helen Gamboa Sotto and Rosemarie Gil who eventually became his wife in 1961.

The couple is blessed with three talented and multi-awarded children, namely Michael Edward (Michael de Mesa), the late Raphael Joseph (Mark Gil) and Evangeline Rose (Cherie Gil). From their brood, they were given 13 grandchildren, among them Andi, Geoff, Gabby, Max, Ryan Eigenmann and Sid Lucero who have also forged showbiz careers of their own.

It was de Mesa’s unica hija Cherrie Gil who came up with the idea for the concert two Christmases ago.

“We sang at a concert in New York, so when he came home a few months ago (de Mesa is now based in the US) we thought of going ahead with a tribute concert, and it really is a dream come true!” said one of the most noted character actresses in Philippine showbiz.

“It’s been over 25 years since my dad did his last concert in the Philippines, and needless to say, he was my age at that time. Almost three decades later, here is my father, definitely in tiptop shape, and raring to go,” Cherie added laughing.

The proud daughter went on to share how she learned so much about her dad as she researched the material for the show.

“That’s when I realized, ‘Wow! Eddie Mesa has gone through the entire spectrum of the industry from being a recording artist, a matinee idol, a film actor, and a stage performer. And because of that I realized it is a gift to be born out of this gene pool. And aside from the fact that my father is the Elvis Presley of the Philippines, there’s a lot of reasons why we should really come together in this part of our lives because it’s something I felt like our beloved brother Mark Gil will be very happy to see us doing up in heaven,” the actress said turning emotional.

It will be remembered that Mark Gil died from liver cancer in 2014.

Stepping in regarding the details of the show, brother Michael said since the concept covers their father’s life and career, there will be segments featuring the members of their family.

“We’ve done shows together, we’ve done concerts before, had projects before, but I can say this particular project is something that has been a dream of everyone in our family, and because of Cherie who did everything to make this possible, we can honor the man who really paved the way for the Eigenmanns to be in show business,” Michael enthused.

Through the years, the siblings said their dad never stopped singing. With music as his passion, Mesa actively serves the music ministry of several Christian churches in California.

“Up until this day, he sings for the Lord and he is an evangelist so his voice never changed. I even believe that he sings more beautifully than he used to and regained his original voice. He vocalizes every day and sings his songs for the glory of the Lord, so I think that is where his strength and adrenaline come from,” Cherie related of her beloved father.

Meanwhile, the man of the moment has nothing but praise for his children who moved heaven and earth to mount the tribute concert.

“This concert is a desire that we’ve had for a long, long time. I’ve never been so excited in my life to really come back and perform. I am more excited now than I was introduced to show business!” he laughed. “I am now preparing, listing down songs I want to sing and practicing. I want people to come and see it because this is a family show. The majority of the Eigenmanns will be there and I am very happy that we all be on one stage.”

Aside from him, the star-studded line up of Pilita Corrales, Christopher de Leon, Edgar Mortiz, Tirso Cruz 3rd, Ciarra Sotto, The Hotlegs and the Eigenmann clan of actors will perform classic songs from the 50s all the way to the current hit songs.