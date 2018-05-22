Eight firms eye Clark airport deal

At least eight firms have firmed up their interest in bidding for the operations and maintenance (O&M) contract of Clark International Airport, government officials yesterday said.

A total of 30 companies attended a pre-bid conference staged by the Bases Conversion and Development Authority (BCDA) in partnership with the Department of Transportation.

Bid documents were said to have been purchased by the Megawide-GMR consortium, Metro Pacific Investment

Corp., Filinvest Development Corp., San Miguel Holdings Corp., Prime Assets Ventures, Inc., Central Luzon Infrastructure Consultancy, Inc., GVK Airport Developers Ltd., and Groupe ADP.

Other prospective bidders were identified as Zurich Airport, Sojitz Philippines Corp., Deloitte, VCorp Holdings Ltd. Udenna Corp., Malaysia Airports, GMR, Ayesa Engineering, Clarkfield Aviation Services, Mitsubishi Corp., Macquarie, JG Summit Holdings, Inc., Halder and Associates, PAL Express, Samsung, Aboitiz InfraCapital, PSI Air, Air Asia, Evercon Builders, Miescor Logistics, Inc., Century Properties, and AviAlliance.

During the pre-bid conference, BCDA Assistant Vice-President Arrey Perez discussed the scope of the O&M concession, which will cover the management and operations of the existing passenger terminal and the New Terminal Building after its completion and successful commissioning, and also legal and technical qualification criteria.

Prospective bidders must not have any stake in any facility in Luzon or must not hold, whether direct or indirect, a majority equity interest in a concession holder of an international aiport in the Philippines.

Bidders should also have a minimum net worth of at least P5 billion and must be able to provide evidence of having the capacity to raise loans of at least P10 billion.

Joshua Bingcang, chairman of the special bids and awards committee, said the BCDA was “open” to tweaking some of the requirements.

“Our interest is to get the best partner and we have to have competition as well. We are open to improving our terms of reference, we will just go back to our principals being the national government, to tell them that in order to attract the biggest number of bidders, these are the concerns,” Bingcan told reporters.

The BCDA will hold one-on-one meetings with prospective bidders from May 21 to 23. Bid submission has been scheduled for July 20, to be followed by a post-qualification on August 7. Awarding of the O&M contract has been targeted for August 30, 2018.